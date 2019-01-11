App
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 09:02 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi to interact with Indian community during his maiden UAE visit

Gandhi, who will begin his tour on Friday, reached Dubai on Thursday evening.

PTI
Congress President Rahul Gandhi who will interact with the Indian overseas and student communities during his maiden visit to the UAE was accorded a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora at the Dubai airport on Thursday, the party said.

He is also set to meet some UAE ministers during his two-day visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the Khaleej Times reported.

"CP @RahulGandhi will be on a two-day tour in Dubai from tomorrow. He will be interacting with the Indian overseas community and the student community," the Congress Party tweeted Thursday.

Gandhi had also previously addressed such public gatherings in the US, London, Germany and Bahrain.

"Indians from across Dubai gather at the airport to greet Congress President @RahulGandhi with warmth & love ahead of his two day tour in UAE," the party tweeted.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Rahul Gandhi #UAE

