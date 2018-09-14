App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 07:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to hold roadshow, address partymen in Bhopal on September 17

Gandhi will be in an open bus during the roadshow, which will cover a distance of 12 kilometers between Lalghati Square and BHEL Dussehra Maidan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Bhopal on September 17 and later address around 15,000 office-bearers of the party, Madhya Pradesh Congress Media Cell chairperson Shobha Oza said.

Gandhi will arrive at the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal around 12.45 pm on September 17, she said.

"He will then head to Lalghati Square, from where he would start the roadshow. It will pass through the old city areas, including Royal Market and Peer Gate, before reaching BHEL Dussehra Maidan via New Market," Oza added.

She said Gandhi would address and interact with the office-bearers of the party at BHEL Dussehra Maidan.

"About 15,000 office-bearers would attend the programme. Party workers can also meet him during the roadshow," she added.

Gandhi will be in an open bus during the roadshow, which will cover a distance of 12 kilometers between Lalghati Square and BHEL Dussehra Maidan.
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 07:41 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

