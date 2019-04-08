Rahul Gandhi to file Amethi nomination on April 10

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, a party spokesperson said on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi will be accompanied by his mother and United Progressive Alliance chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, and sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, according to a letter by the Special Protection Group to the Amethi district magistrate.

The Congress chief will also hold a roadshow in Gauriganj town, the administrative headquarters of Amethi, said Anil Singh, the party's district unit spokesperson.

The Congress president, who has been representing the constituency for the past 15 years, will face Smriti Irani of the Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2014, Rahul Gandhi had defeated Irani by over one lakh votes.

Amethi goes to polls in the fifth phase of the general election on May 6.