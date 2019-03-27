Rahul Gandhi to be in Haryana on March 29

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will join the party's 'parivartan yatra' in Haryana on Friday, state unit leaders said. Rahul will be touring the northern belt of the state and will hold a public meeting at Jagadhri/Yamunanagar on Friday afternoon, a party leader.

He will hold a roadshow in Radaur in Yamunanagar, a public meeting in Ladwa in Kurukshetra district, a roadshow in Indri and a public meeting and a road show in Karnal, which is the constituency of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

On the second day of the 'parivartan yatra' on Wednesday, Congress leaders continued to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda claimed the BJP government had distressed all sections of society and people of the state were awaiting the polls to teach them a lesson.

The Congress kicked off its six-day 'parivartan yatra' in Haryana on Tuesday, with senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Hooda asking the people to vote out the Modi and Khattar governments.

The bus yatra covered Narnaul, Mahendergarh, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani and Hisar districts on the second day on Wednesday.

Talking about the development work undertaken by the then Congress government in the southern belt of Haryana, Hooda said the area was added in the national capital region, a Central University was set up in Mahendragarh, Chaudhary Bansi Lal University and a medical college was set up in Bhiwani.

"The BJP government may have declared Dadri to be a district but the entire infrastructure was developed by the Congress. We created the mini-secretariat, 100-bed hospital, Kisan Model School, two overbridges, Polytechnic, Industrial Training Institute, water treatment plant, new 'anaj' Mandi and 'sabji' Mandi," he said.

The former chief minister accused the BJP government of acquiring farmers' lands at cheaper rates.

"The government is not offering market rates to farmers whose lands have been acquired for the construction of National Highway 152D. This will not be tolerated," he said.

Hooda, who is chairman of the party's coordination committee in the state, said Congress president Rahul Gandhi had assured farmers that their loans will be waived if the party returns to power.

"The Congress chief has already said the poorest of the poor will be entitled to a minimum annual income of Rs 72,000. Congress has proved that it delivers on its pre-poll promises," he said.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Haryana Ghulam Nabi Azad, speaking during the 'yatra' in Charkhi Dadri, praised the farming community and said hardworking peasants have not only made India self-sufficient, but also a food exporter.

"It was under Congress that minimum support price (MSP) was declared and our party led the country into the green revolution. The farmers of Haryana are 24 carat gold and I am sure that they would avenge the anti-farmer policies followed by the BJP government," he said.

Azad said the 'parivartan yatra' would change the political landscape of the state and the party will teach a befitting lesson to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections "which is seeking to divide our people along communal and caste lines".

"The BJP seeks to retain power on the basis of these divisions but the people have understood their games and would not be led by their divisive agenda," he said.

"Under BJP rule, farmers had to move from pillar to post to sell their produce at MSP. The BJP had promised two crore jobs a year in the last Lok Sabha elections but their leaders have stopped talking about it. Government employees have been exploited. The BJP gave the slogan of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao but crime against women have seen an exponential rise," Azad said, hitting out at the ruling dispensation.

HPCC president Ashok Tanwar, CLP leader Kiran Choudhary, former Lok Sabha MP Shruti Chaudhary, former assembly speaker and sitting MLA Kuldeep Sharma, also addressed public gatherings on Wednesday during the 'yatra'.