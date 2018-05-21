Rahul Gandhi to attend swearing-in ceremony of Kumaraswamy as Karnataka CM

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today confirmed his presence at the swearing-in ceremony of H D Kumaraswamy as Karnataka chief minister on May 23. He said he had a "cordial" meeting with the JD(S) leader, with whom he discussed the political situation in Karnataka.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

"I had a warm and cordial meeting this evening, in Delhi, with Shri H D Kumaraswamy ji. We discussed the political situation in Karnataka and other matters of mutual interest.

"I will be attending his swearing in as CM of Karnataka, on Wednesday, in Bengaluru," he said on Twitter.

The Congress and the JD(S) will hold a meeting tomorrow in Bengaluru, where the modalities over power sharing would be worked out.