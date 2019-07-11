App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 10:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to appear before Ahmedabad court in defamation case

Gandhi would appear before the court, said Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before a metropolitan magistrate's court here July 12 for the hearing of a criminal defamation suit filed against him by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman Ajay Patel.

Gandhi would appear before the court, said Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

"Since the summons was also issued to party's national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, he is also expected to appear tomorrow," said Doshi.

Close

The defamation suit was filed last year after Gandhi and Surjewala claimed that the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank was involved in a "scam" to swap Rs 745.59 crore in swapped notes with valid currency within five days of demonetisation announcement on November 8, 2016.

related news

Union home minister Amit Shah is one of the directors of the ADC Bank.

The court issued summonses to the two leaders on April 9 after finding prima facie evidence against them.

The complainants said that the Congress leaders leveled "false and defamatory allegations" against the bank.

The court had conducted an inquiry under section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before summoning Gandhi and Surjewala.

The section deals with inquiry to decide whether there is sufficient ground for proceeding against a person.

Gandhi and Surjewala's allegations were based on the reply given by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development to an RTI query of a Mumbai-based activist.

ADCB and Patel have denied that the bank exchanged such a huge amount of swapped currency as alleged.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 10:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.