you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to address 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally in Jaipur on January 28

AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande and Deputy Chief Minister and PCC president Sachin Pilot on Monday reviewed the preparations for 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally at Ramnivas garden.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Jaipur on January 28 to highlight the issues of economic distress and unemployment.

"Thrust of the meeting will be on issues like unemployment, economic crisis, GDP and price rise. The central government is diverting public attention from these real issues and Gandhi will primarily focus on them in the rally," Pilot said.

He is also likely to talk about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

related news

The Rajasthan Assembly on Saturday passed a resolution urging the Centre to repeal the CAA. It is the second Congress-ruled state after Punjab to pass such a resolution.

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 03:52 pm

tags #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #Citizenship Act protest #Current Affairs #India #Rahul Gandhi #Rajasthan

