Rahul Gandhi to address 'Sankalp Rally' in Bikaner on October 10

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a 'Sankalp Rally' in Rajasthan's Bikaner city on October 10, state party chief Sachin Pilot said Monday.

Gandhi will visit Dholpur on October 9 during his two-day tour to Rajasthan, Pilot said.

The Congress president will attend the first meeting in Mania then in Badi, Basedi, Bayana and Vair, he said, adding that Gandhi will also visit Bharatpur and Dausa districts on October 9.

Pilot said the party president will rest in Mahua and will take part in two different events in Jaipur on October 10.

The Assembly polls in Rajasthan are due later this year.