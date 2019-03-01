App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 07:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to address rally with mahagathbandhan partners

Gandhi will speak at the party's Parivartan Ulgulan Maha Rally at the Morahbadi ground with leaders of JMM, JVM and RJD, JPCC spokesman Lal Kishore Nath Shahdeo told PTI Friday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally here Saturday along with leaders of Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand.

Gandhi will speak at the party's Parivartan Ulgulan Maha Rally at the Morahbadi ground with leaders of JMM, JVM and RJD, JPCC spokesman Lal Kishore Nath Shahdeo told PTI Friday.

"JMMs working president Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) chief Babulal Marandi and RJDs Jharkhand unit president Annapurna Devi have been invited to participate in the Congress rally tomorrow," Shahdeo said.

The JPCC spokesman, however, dismissed possibility of Gandhi meeting RJD president Lalu Prasad lodged in jail here after conviction in cases of multi-crore fodder scam. There is no possibility, Sahdeo said when asked whether the party has taken permission from the jail authorities for Gandhi to call on Prasad.

related news

Prasad has been in Ranchi's Birsa Munda jail since December 2017 after his conviction in cases of over Rs 900 crore fodder scam that broke out in early 90s in the united Bihar.

RJD has been an important ally of the Congress in Bihar as well in Jharkhand and Prasad is the national president of the party.

Though opposition parties have appeared together on many occasions as partners of mahagathbandhan, but seat-sharing among them is still not hammered. Media reports suggest that Prasad would have the last word on the allocation of seats to anti-BJP coalition particularly for a total of 40 seats in Bihar.

This will be the first visit by Rahul Gandhi to Jharkhand after the 2014 Lok Sabha and assembly elections, another Congress leader said.

Usually, visitors are allowed to meet Prasad on Saturdays and a host of opposition leaders had met him in the last two months with former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi being the latest visitor on February 23.

As per an understanding reached recently among the opposition parties in Jharkhand, the Congress will head the Lok Sabha elections in the state while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will do so in the assembly elections.

However, the opposition parties have not yet announced seat adjustments for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 07:04 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Jharkhand #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.