Rahul Gandhi to address national OBC convention in Delhi on June 22

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a national OBC convention here on June 11. Top OBC leaders from across the country would participate in the convention that would be held at the Talkatora stadium, the party said.
The Congress is seeking to woo OBC voters for upcoming assembly polls and the 2019 general elections.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an OBC and has touted his humble background to attract the backward classes in the past.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 09:20 pm