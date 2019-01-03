App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2019 11:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to address farmers in Rajasthan on January 9

It will be his first rally in the state after the Congress wrested power from the BJP.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address farmers at a rally on January 9, Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said.

It will be his first rally in the state after the Congress wrested power from the BJP.

"Congress president will address a rally in Jaipur on January 9 in which thousands of farmers will take part. The scheme of rally was discussed today with a group of ministers and a target was set," Pilot told reporters.

He said that the rally would be an occasion to thank the Congress president who took up the issues faced by farmers with assertiveness and announced to waive-off farm loans in three states where Congress formed governments.
First Published on Jan 3, 2019 10:46 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Rajasthan

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.