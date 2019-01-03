Rahul Gandhi to address farmers in Rajasthan on January 9

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address farmers at a rally on January 9, Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said.

It will be his first rally in the state after the Congress wrested power from the BJP.

"Congress president will address a rally in Jaipur on January 9 in which thousands of farmers will take part. The scheme of rally was discussed today with a group of ministers and a target was set," Pilot told reporters.

He said that the rally would be an occasion to thank the Congress president who took up the issues faced by farmers with assertiveness and announced to waive-off farm loans in three states where Congress formed governments.