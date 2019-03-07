App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 10:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to address Delhi Congress booth in-charges on March 11

The convention -- 'Mera Booth, Mera Gaurav' (my booth, my pride) -- will be held at Indira Gandhi Stadium on March 11, working president of Delhi Congress Haroon Yusuf said Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address thousands of party polling booth in-charges in Delhi at a convention on Monday.

The convention -- 'Mera Booth, Mera Gaurav' (my booth, my pride) -- will be held at Indira Gandhi Stadium on March 11, working president of Delhi Congress Haroon Yusuf said Thursday.

"In light of the reports of BJP's manipulations to win elections, Rahul Gandhi will guide the booth in-charges on how to remain alert at booths and check EVMs (electronic voting machines) and keep watch on working of voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines during the elections," Yusuf said.

Delhi Congress leaders said that Gandhi wanted to meet the booth in-charges, who serve as foot soldiers of the party, to encourage them and give them tips about cornering the BJP and the AAP over the failures of their dispensations at the Centre and in Delhi, respectively.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 10:28 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

