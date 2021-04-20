MARKET NEWS

Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and urged those who had come in contact with him in recent days to follow all safety protocols.

Moneycontrol News
April 20, 2021 / 03:30 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (file image)

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on April 20 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and urged those who had come in contact with him in recent days to follow all safety protocols.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

India is currently witnessing a second wave of novel coronavirus infections. A number of political leaders, among others, have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, including former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

On April 18, the former Congress president had suspended his remaining public rallies as part of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections campaign, in view of the second wave of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Lok Sabha member from Kerala's Wayanad had also urged other political leaders to think about the consequences of holding large gatherings under the current circumstances.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
first published: Apr 20, 2021 03:17 pm

