Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (file image)

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on April 20 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and urged those who had come in contact with him in recent days to follow all safety protocols.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

India is currently witnessing a second wave of novel coronavirus infections. A number of political leaders, among others, have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, including former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

On April 18, the former Congress president had suspended his remaining public rallies as part of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections campaign, in view of the second wave of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Lok Sabha member from Kerala's Wayanad had also urged other political leaders to think about the consequences of holding large gatherings under the current circumstances.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)