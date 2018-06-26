App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 03:33 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over women's safety issue

Taking to Twitter, he also poked fun at Modi's fitness video and tagged a news report that said India is the "most dangerous" country to be a woman, citing a survey on the high incidence of rape and violence against women.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of women's safety, and said it was "a shame" that a survey found India to be leading in rape and violence against women.

Taking to Twitter, he also poked fun at Modi's fitness video and tagged a news report that said India is the "most dangerous" country to be a woman, citing a survey on the high incidence of rape and violence against women.

"While our PM tiptoes around his garden making Yoga videos, India leads Afghanistan, Syria and Saudi Arabia in rape and violence against women. What a shame for our country!" he tweeted.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 03:16 pm

#Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi #Women Safety

