App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 04:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi targets Narendra Modi over writing off bad loans

Between April 2014 and April 2018, the country's 21 state-owned banks ended up writing off Rs 3,16,500 crore of loans even as they recovered Rs 44,900 crore written off on a cumulative basis

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Taking a swipe at the Centre, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said in "Modi's India", demonetisation meant "lining up and depositing money in banks" for the poor, while it was a "means of converting their black money" for crony capitalists.

He also alleged that crony capitalists got their Rs 3.16 lakh crore debt written off using public money.

"Modi's India - For Common Man: Notebandi-line up and put your money in banks. All your details into Aadhar. You can't use your own money.

"For Crony capitalists: Notebandi-convert all your black money to white. Let's write off 3.16 lakh crore using common man's money," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The Congress leader also hit out at the BJP-led NDA government over a media report which, citing Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, stated that public sector banks had written-off over seven times the recovery amount in the last four years.

Between April 2014 and April 2018, the country's 21 state-owned banks ended up writing off Rs 3,16,500 crore of loans even as they recovered Rs 44,900 crore written off on a cumulative basis — or less than one-seventh the write-off amount, the report said.

The Congress president has often targeted the government over writing-of bad debts of industrialists and not of farmers.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 04:36 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.