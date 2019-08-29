App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 08:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi speaking Pakistan's language: J P Nadda

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Nadda said his statement on Kashmir was used by Pakistan in thethe United Nations. "Gandhiwas speaking Pakistan's language," he alleged. "Now he has backtracked and is saying thatJammu and Kashmir is India's internal matter and there is no scope of any foreign country to interfere in it. Why was he silentfor so long?" Nadda asked.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP working president J P Nadda alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was speaking "Pakistan's language" on Kashmir. Nadda was addressing the party's 'Maha Janadesh Yatra', a pre-poll outreach campaign,here. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Nadda said his statement on Kashmir was used by Pakistan in thethe United Nations. "Gandhiwas speaking Pakistan's language," he alleged. "Now he has backtracked and is saying thatJammu and Kashmir is India's internal matter and there is no scope of any foreign country to interfere in it. Why was he silentfor so long?" Nadda asked.

He alleged that the Congress was pursuing policy of appeasement on the Kashmir issue as well as the triple talaq.

Close

As reports of Pakistan using Rahul Gandhi's August 10 comments that "there are reports of violence, there are reports of people dying in Jammu and Kashmir" became public, the BJP tore into him on Wednesday, saying he provided a handle to the neighbouring country.

related news

Gandhi, however, said that he disagreed with the BJP- led government on many issues but is clear that Kashmir is India's internal issue, and violence there was "instigated and supported" by Pakistan.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala slammed Pakistan for "mischievously" dragging Gandhi's name in its petition in the UN to justify its "lies and misinformation" on Jammu and Kashmir.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 08:12 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.