MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for "missing" vaccination target

The government had told the Supreme Court in June that it expected the entire eligible population to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by end of the year.

PTI
December 31, 2021 / 02:59 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Modi government for not fulfilling its “promise” to fully vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries against COVID-19 by the end of the year.

The government had told the Supreme Court in June that it expected the entire eligible population to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by end of the year.


“The Centre had promised to vaccinate everyone with two doses of vaccines by end of 2021. Today, the year comes to an end. The country is still away from the vaccine. Another rhetoric bites the dust,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

As on Friday afternoon, more than 144.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across the country. More than 84.51 crore beneficiaries have received the first dose of the vaccines, while more than 60.15 crore beneficiaries have been received both the doses.

The total number of eligible beneficiaries above 18 years of age is 94 crore.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Dec 31, 2021 03:01 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.