Rahul Gandhi should take tuition from P Chidambaram: BJP

"Rahul Gandhi should take tuition from P Chidambaram on the difference between " 'write-off' and 'waive-off'. The Narendra Modi government has not waived off any loan. 'Write off' is a normal accounting process. It doesn't stop recovery or action against defaults," senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.
Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, the BJP on Wednesday said the Congress leader should take "tuition" from his party colleague and former finance minister P Chidambaram to understand the difference between "write-off and waive-off", and asserted that the Modi government has not waived any loan.
Citing a list of top wilful bank loan defaulters given by the RBI in response to a RTI query, Gandhi had on Tuesday taken on the government, saying he was not given the answer when he had asked the same question in Parliament.
Taking a dig at the government, he said that the list includes fugitive economic offenders like Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi, and many of BJP's "friends".
