Rahul Gandhi should stop dreaming of becoming the next PM: Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya mocked Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying his dream of becoming the prime minister will never come true.

"We all know that there is a Pappu at the Centre who is dreaming of becoming the next prime minister," he said.

Gandhi has often been mocked by the BJP and his opposition parties as 'Pappu', a colloquial sneer.

"But I want to tell him that his dream will never be fulfilled as India will again choose Narendra Modi," Vijayvargiya told a rally held against the state government's denial of permission to the BJP's proposed Rath yatra .

The BJP leader ridiculed the Trinamool Congress too, saying that there is also a Pappu in West Bengal who is dreaming of becoming the chief minister of the state but did not name anyone.

"Modi is the best PM the country ever had," he asserted.

Listing the achievements of the Modi government, Vijayvargiya expressed confidence on its returning to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

He accused the TMC government in the state of giving away doles to infiltrators to secure its vote bank and depriving its citizens.

"The TMC government is giving away doles and several other benefits that are meant for the citizens of this country to infiltrators to secure its vote bank in the state. It is a shame that the TMC government is trying to help infiltrators, who should be thrown out of this country," Vijayvargiya told the rally.

"The TMC government has crossed all limits of undemocratic practices. We wanted to take out a 'Save Democracy' rally across the state but we were denied permission by the state government just on the basis of apprehensions," he added.

The three-phased Rath yatra, also being called the 'Save Democracy Rally', was scheduled to be held this month from December 7 and cover all the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

The rallies were to be flagged off by BJP president Amit Shah. But the state government declined permission to the programme, citing intelligence reports of possible communal violence in areas where the party is planning to hold the yatra.

The BJP, after the state government's denial of permission, has been organising protest rallies and "law violation" programmes in various parts of the state.