HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 09:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi-Sharad Pawar meeting fuels Congress-NCP merger speculation

Pawar maintained that he and Gandhi discussed matters pertaining to Maharashtra Assembly polls, due later this year, and also the drought situation in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The meeting in Delhi May 30 between Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and NCP president Sharad Pawar prompted speculation in state political circles about a possible merger of the two parties.

State leaders of both the parties, however, said they were unaware if the issue of merger was discussed during the meeting.

Pawar maintained that he and Gandhi discussed matters pertaining to Maharashtra Assembly polls, due later this year, and also the drought situation in the state.

Pawar, along with some other leaders, had walked out of the Congress in 1999 over UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin issue and formed the NCP the same year.

The Congress bagged 52 Lok Sabha seats in the recently held general election. It is falling short by two seats to claim the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lower House.

The NCP won five Lok Sabha seats, including four from Maharashtra.

Pawar tweeted after his meeting with Gandhi, "Congress President Mr. @RahulGandhi met up with me today at my residence in Delhi. We discussed matters pertaining to the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha Elections and the drought situation in Maharashtra."

Asked if a possible merger is being discussed, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said there is no such discussion within the party on the issue.

State Congress president Ashok Chavan, whose party won just one seat in Maharashtra in the recent Lok Sabha polls, said, "When leaders of two political parties meet, politics is discussed. If two parties come together, it helps to avoid division of votes. But the issue of merger of two parties in different. I have no knowledge about it."
tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #NCP #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Sharad Pawar

