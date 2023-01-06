 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi says two Indias exist under Modi, slams his govt over GST, demonetisation

PTI
Jan 06, 2023 / 08:07 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File image)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the BJP government over the economy and unemployment, saying there are two Indias under Prime Minister Narendra Modi - one of farmers, labourers and the jobless and the other of 100 people who hold half of the nation's wealth.

Addressing a rally in Panipat, Haryana, as part of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the former Congress president also targeted the BJP government at the Centre over the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the demonetisation exercise six years back and the armed forces' new Agnipath recruitment scheme.

The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir march reached Panipat district on Thursday evening, entering Haryana for the second time. The yatra resumed Friday morning.

He called Haryana, which has a BJP-led government, champion in unemployment. You have left everyone else behind," Gandhi said when someone in the crowd claimed the state has an unemployment rate of 38 per cent.

The rally was attended by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary K C Venugopal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The Congress leader claimed that 90 per cent of the profits made by corporate India are with just 20 companies. "And half of the country's wealth is in the hands of 100 people. This is the truth of Narendra Modi's Hindustan." "There are two Indias--one in which farmers, labourers, small shopkeepers, unemployed youth and crores of people live and the second India which is of 200-300 people," he said.