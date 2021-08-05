MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Don’t miss the webinar on Capturing the Essence of ESG in the Indian Market.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi says Pegasus a tool to silence people

Addressing a 'Sansad Gehrao' protest by the Indian Youth Congress, Rahul Gandhi targeted the prime minister over the issue of employment too.

PTI
August 05, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST
File image of Rahul Gandhi (Image: Shutterstock)

File image of Rahul Gandhi (Image: Shutterstock)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Pegasus snooping row, saying the Israeli spyware was a tool to silence people.

Addressing a 'Sansad Gehrao' protest by the Indian Youth Congress, he targeted the prime minister over the issue of employment too.

"Your mobile phone is your voice. Narendra Modi has put the idea of Pegasus in the mobile phone of every youth, not just mine. This idea is that if you speak the truth, Narendra Modi and Pegasus are there in your phones," he said.

"Pegasus is a way to silence the voice of people," he said.

While the Opposition has been attacking the government over the Pegasus issue and accusing it of spying, the ruling party has denied all charges.

Close

Gandhi said the day the youth of the country start speaking the truth, the Modi government will crumble.

The youth of the country cannot get employment till Modi is the prime minister, he said.
PTI
Tags: #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Pegasus snooping issue #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Aug 5, 2021 03:47 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.