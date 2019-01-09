App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 10:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi resorting to misogyny, should apologise to Indian women: Amit Shah

Calling Modi a prime minister who claimed to have a broad chest, Gandhi said he had "run away" from the debate in Parliament on the Rafale deal last week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP chief Amit Shah accused Rahul Gandhi of resorting to "misogyny" and "insulting" women with his 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a woman to defend him in Parliament' remarks, saying the Congress president owed an apology to Indian women.

Calling Modi a prime minister who claimed to have a broad chest, Gandhi said he had "run away" from the debate in Parliament on the Rafale deal last week.

"The watchman with a 56-inch chest ran away and told a woman, Sitharaman ji, defend me. I won't be able to defend myself, defend me," the Congress leader said at a farmers' rally in Jaipur.

Shah said the Congress and its leaders owed an apology to "India's Nari Shakti".

related news

His attack came hours after Modi at his rally in Agra targeted Gandhi for his remarks and accused the Congress leaders of insulting the country's women.

Shah tweeted a video of the prime minister's rebuttal to the Congress chief and said, "Defence Minister outstanding speech in Parliament has silenced the opposition. Unable to counter her on facts, they are resorting to misogyny".

The Congress leader, in another speech, again accused Modi of running away from the debate on Rafale, but this time did not refer to the defence minister.

In his speech, Modi applauded Sitharaman for her parliamentary address on the controversial jet deal, saying she floored the Opposition in the Lok Sabha by coming up with "fact after fact" on the deal.

"They are bent upon insulting a woman defence minister," Modi said without naming Gandhi.

"This is not an insult to a woman, but an insult to entire India's women power, for which these irresponsible leaders will have to pay the price," he said.

The prime minister added that it was a matter of pride that a woman had become the defence minister of the country for the first time.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 10:37 pm

tags #Amit Shah #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.