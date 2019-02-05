App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi rallies scheduled for Maharashtra Congress Lok Sabha campaign

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Maharashtra Congress plans to have at least two rallies each of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and the party's newly-inducted general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the state, a senior leader said Tuesday.

Shinde is the Congress' campaign committee in charge for Maharashtra.

He added that coordinators in each of the divisions have been asked to shortlist names of party leaders for campaigning.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 08:11 pm

