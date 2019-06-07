App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 01:21 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi express shock over killing of Aligarh child, demand action

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter to condemn the inhuman crime.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on June 7 expressed shock at the horrific killing of a three-year-old girl in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and demanded swift action against the killers.

He wondered how any human being can treat a child so brutally and said such a crime should not go unpunished.

"The horrific murder of a little girl in Aligarh, UP has shocked and disturbed me. How can any human being treat a child with such brutality? This terrible crime must not go unpunished. The UP police must act swiftly to bring the killers to justice," he said on Twitter.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter to condemn the inhuman crime.

"The brutal murder in Aligarh is yet another inhuman, unspeakable crime against an innocent child. I cannot even begin to imagine the pain her parents must feel. What has become of us," she asked.

She said she has been shaken and wondered what kind of society is being made. She demanded the strongest punishment for this crime.

Aligarh police said a mutilated body of a girl was found in a garbage dump on June 2 and suspected the brutal killing was a fallout of a monetary dispute. The girl had been missing since May 31.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the crime and police said they will charge the duo under the National Security Act.

Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhari said the post-mortem examination confirmed the girl died due to strangulation and ruled out sexual assault.

Security in the area has been tightened after tension prevailed in the area.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 01:08 pm

