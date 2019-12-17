Rahul Gandhi on visit to South Korea, meets country's PM Lee Nak-yon



As a part of an official delegation, I today met with the PM of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency, Lee Nak-yon and other officials, in Seoul. We discussed a wide range of issues, including the current political & economic situation in our respective countries. pic.twitter.com/0ILEg5j20Z

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 17, 2019

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 17 said he met South Korea Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon during a visit to the country and held discussions on wide-ranging issues. His visit to South Korea came amid protests over the amended citizenship law in India.

"As a part of an official delegation, I today met with the PM of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency, Lee Nak-yon and other officials, in Seoul," he tweeted.

"We discussed a wide range of issues, including the current political & economic situation in our respective countries," he said.

He also shared his pictures with the South Korean prime minister in which Congress leader Sam Pitroda is also seen.