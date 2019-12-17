App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 09:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi on visit to South Korea, meets country's PM Lee Nak-yon

Gandhi also shared his pictures with the South Korean prime minister in which Congress leader Sam Pitroda is also seen.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 17 said he met South Korea Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon during a visit to the country and held discussions on wide-ranging issues. His visit to South Korea came amid protests over the amended citizenship law in India.

"As a part of an official delegation, I today met with the PM of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency, Lee Nak-yon and other officials, in Seoul," he tweeted.

"We discussed a wide range of issues, including the current political & economic situation in our respective countries," he said.

Close

He also shared his pictures with the South Korean prime minister in which Congress leader Sam Pitroda is also seen.

related news

Sources said Gandhi is on a state visit to South Korea on their invitation and he will return in a few days.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 09:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Rahul Gandhi #South Korea

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.