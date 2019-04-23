App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi not to appear personally in contempt case: SC

The top court said it will hear on April 30 the criminal contempt petition filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi against Gandhi along with the pending review petition against the December 14, 2018 verdict in the Rafale fighter jet deal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court on April 23 exempted Congress President Rahul Gandhi from personal appearance in the criminal contempt case in which notice was issued to him for his "chowkidar chor hai" remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while referring to the Rafale judgment, which the apex court said was "incorrectly attributed" to it.

"Personal presence of the alleged contemnor is dispensed with, for the present," a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said in the order.

The top court said it will hear on April 30 the criminal contempt petition filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi against Gandhi along with the pending review petition against the December 14, 2018 verdict in the Rafale fighter jet deal.

It rejected Gandhi's plea to close the criminal contempt petition filed by Lekhi.

After the order was pronounced, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Lekhi, had told reporters that issuance of notice by the Supreme Court to Gandhi would make him personally appear to give explanation about his statement.

Hours after the hearing, the order of the bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, was uploaded on the apex court website which made it clear that Gandhi's personal presense on April 30 has been dispensed with.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Rafale fighter jet deal #Rahul Gandhi #Supreme Court

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi meets his mom before castin ...

Disha Patani ditches the bikini for a T-shirt, gets trolled by fans on ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Sunny Deol is the newest entrant to the Bharatiya ...

Early spoiler free reviews of Avengers: Endgame suggest that the film ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Yogi Adityanath claims Rahul Gandhi is actually R ...

Exclusive: Deepika Padukone to soon start with second schedule of Chha ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Varun Gandhi appeals to Muslim voters after Manek ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora make the best out of their London ...

Lok Sabha Elections: After Swara Bhaskar, Kanhaiya Kumar finds an ally ...

As Polls Wrap Up in Karnataka, Congress MLA Jolts Coalition With Resig ...

Deepika Singh Showers Love on Husband Rohit Raj Goyal in a Romantic In ...

Modi Targets Mamata Over Scams, Says 'Would Have Used Fraud Money to B ...

Indian Battle Ships Take Part in Chinese Navy's Biggest Fleet Review, ...

Pragya Thakur's Remarks Against Karkare Hurt PM's Image: Shiv Sena

TMC 'Goons' Hack Congress Worker to Death Outside Bengal Booth, 2 Inju ...

Floods, Mudslides Kill 23 in South Africa; Rescue Operations Underway

Shah Rukh Khan's Response to a Fan Query About His Stunt in Anjaam wil ...

Donald Trump to Make State Visit to UK in June on Queen Elizabeth's In ...

Supreme Court issues contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Ra ...

India’s oil bubble — and what lies ahead

Why India needs to do much more on data privacy

BJP may not win all 26 seats in Gujarat, says Lokniti CSDS

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in at ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty below 11,600 as bank ...

Bitcoin jumps to a six-month high as 2019 rally grows

Mirae Asset Focused Fund: All you need to know

Broader global trends to determine market direction, says Tata Mutual ...

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Islamic State fighters carried out explosions t ...

Lack of coherent strategy and celebrity faces joining BJP, Congress li ...

CJI sexual harassment allegations: While safeguarding judicial indepen ...

Shah Rukh Khan claims he's taking a break to introspect before his nex ...

In 7 years, Kisan Credit Card loans more than doubled on the books of ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Tajinderpal Singh Toor's gold medal is ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

OnePlus 7 Pro to be an 'ultra-premium smartphone' with a better displa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.