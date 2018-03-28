App
Mar 27, 2018 11:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rahul Gandhi meets Twitter influencers known to counter BJP's narrative

Gandhi gave everyone present a patient ear, and some said they felt his replies have become sharper and more solid than before.

Neha Alawadhi @alnehaa



Much like his rival Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met some Twitter influencers who support the Indian National Congress, in an effort to understand the mood of the youth and gauge social media sentiment among the party’s supporters.


According to sources, Gandhi was scheduled to meet the people behind around 80 Twitter profiles, including prominent lawyers, stand up comedians, IPS officers and other owners of some popular Twitter handles that often counter the BJP’s narratives.


Among the subjects discussed were the upcoming general elections next year and strategies to be used to counter the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s narrative online.


The Congress President met people in batches of 30-40, some the people in attendance said, not wanting to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to the press.

tags #BJP #Congress #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

