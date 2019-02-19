App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 08:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi meets small and medium traders; discusses GST, other issues

According to sources, the traders discussed problems related to GST with Gandhi, who assured them that in states where there is a Congress government, their concerns will be addressed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met traders of small and medium-sized businesses from various parts of the country over lunch and discussed implementation of the Goods and Services Tax along with a host of other issues. The interaction was part of Gandhi's outreach initiative 'Apni Baat Rahul ke saath' ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

He started the outreach earlier this month when he met a group of seven youngsters from Delhi, Assam, Maharashtra, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh.

As continuation of the initiative, Gandhi met the traders at Andhra Bhavan here.

According to sources, the traders discussed problems related to GST with Gandhi, who assured them that in states where there is a Congress government, their concerns will be addressed.

Gandhi has been attacking the government over the implementation of the GST, terming it "Gabbar Singh Tax".

Speaking at a convention of tribals in Chhattisgarh last week, he had said, "After the note ban, Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) was brought at midnight, which destroyed the business of traders. All small and medium traders had to suffer. After the Congress is elected to power, we will change this tax and make it a 'sachha' (true) GST.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 08:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #GST #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.