App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 07:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi meets Maharashtra Congress leaders at Nanded airport

Congress sources said that Gandhi was also briefed about the party's ongoing Jan Sangharsh Yatra in Maharashtra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Saturday met Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Ashok Chavan at Nanded airport and discussed the prevailing political situation in the state.

Gandhi arrived in Nanded from Delhi noon Saturday and took a chopper to Bhainsa town in Nirmal district in Telangana to address a public meeting. Bhainsa is around 80 kilometres from Nanded.

Congress sources said that Gandhi was also briefed about the party's ongoing Jan Sangharsh Yatra in Maharashtra.

Gandhi on Saturday kicked off the Congress' election campaign in neighbouring Telangana with a public meeting in Nirmal district there.

Telangana goes to polls on December 7 and votes will be counted on December 11.
First Published on Oct 20, 2018 06:55 pm

tags #assembly elections #India #Politics #Telangana Assembly Elections

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.