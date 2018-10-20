Rahul Gandhi meets Maharashtra Congress leaders at Nanded airport

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Saturday met Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Ashok Chavan at Nanded airport and discussed the prevailing political situation in the state.

Gandhi arrived in Nanded from Delhi noon Saturday and took a chopper to Bhainsa town in Nirmal district in Telangana to address a public meeting. Bhainsa is around 80 kilometres from Nanded.

Congress sources said that Gandhi was also briefed about the party's ongoing Jan Sangharsh Yatra in Maharashtra.

Gandhi on Saturday kicked off the Congress' election campaign in neighbouring Telangana with a public meeting in Nirmal district there.

Telangana goes to polls on December 7 and votes will be counted on December 11.