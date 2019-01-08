App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi meets former British PM Tony Blair

Blair is in the national capital to participate in the 'Raisina Dialogue', considered India's flagship annual geo-political and geo-strategic conference.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress president Rahul Gandhi met former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and discussed a host of issues of mutual interest.

"I met with Mr Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the UK, in Delhi today. I enjoyed our discussion, that covered a wide range of topics of mutual interest," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Blair was the prime minister of Britain from 1997 to 2007.
