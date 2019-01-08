Rahul Gandhi meets former British PM Tony Blair

Blair is in the national capital to participate in the 'Raisina Dialogue', considered India's flagship annual geo-political and geo-strategic conference.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi met former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and discussed a host of issues of mutual interest.
"I met with Mr Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the UK, in Delhi today. I enjoyed our discussion, that covered a wide range of topics of mutual interest," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.
Blair was the prime minister of Britain from 1997 to 2007.
