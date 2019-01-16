Rahul Gandhi may address Congress workers rally in Goa

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to address a rally of the party workers in Goa by this month-end, a senior party functionary said Tuesday.

"Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Goa this month-end during which he will address the party workers," Congress Goa spokesman Sunil Kavthankar told reporters here tonight.

He said Congress has begun preparations for the rally as well as for the upcoming by-elections to Shiroda and Mandrem assembly constituencies.

The bypolls are necessitated following resignation of sitting Congress MLAs last October, who crossed over to the ruling BJP.

Earlier in the day, the Congress held a meeting which was attended by AICC secretary and Goa desk-incharge Chellakumar and GPCC president Girish Chodankar, among other leaders.

"It is also decided to finalise the booth level and ward-level committees by January 20 and to start preparations for the bypolls," Kavthankar said.

Kavathankar said the party will soon launch door-to-door "Jan Sampark Abhiyaan".