App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2018 07:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi likely to launch Congress poll campaign in Chhattisgarh in early October

Congress party's in-charge for Chhattisgarh affairs P L Punia said the process of screening of candidates will be over by end of this month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to launch his party's election campaign in poll-bound Chhattisgarh in early October and the process of screening candidates for the assembly polls would be over by this month-end, state Congress leaders said.

This decision was taken at a meeting of top party leaders from the state with Gandhi at his residence. The Congress chief also asked them to hold parleys with states of the Bahujan Samaj Party for a possible tie-up in the state.

Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel said the state Congress has given a proposal to the party chief to start the party's poll campaign formally sometime in the first and second week of October.

"The state Congress has given its proposal but the exact dates will be decided by the party high command and the Congress president. The campaign will be in three phases," he told PTI.

related news

He also said the screening committee of the party, for the first time, is visiting each district to select candidates and hold discussions with leaders at the grassroots level.

Congress party's in-charge for Chhattisgarh affairs P L Punia said the process of screening of candidates will be over by end of this month.

"We will complete the process of screening candidates by September-end and will send the recommendations to the central election committee," he said.

Gandhi also told the Chhattisgarh Congress leaders to highlight the "failures" of the Narendra Modi and the state BJP governments and to take the policies of the Congress to the people at the grassroots level.

On a possible tie-up with the Bahujan Samaj Party, Gandhi told the state leadership to hold discussions with the state leaders of the BSP for unitedly fighting and defeating the BJP in the state.
First Published on Sep 15, 2018 07:50 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.