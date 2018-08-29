Rahul Gandhi lets air ambulance fly first before his helicopter

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on August 28 allowed an air ambulance with a patient to take off first before his helicopter did from a helipad at a college to Alappuzha.

Soon after boarding the helicopter at Chenganur Christian college, Gandhi noticed the air ambulance parked at the helipad and asked the SPG personnel about it. They told him that it was to shift a patient with a cardiac problem from a relief camp at Chengannur to Alappuzha Medical College. "Rahul then asked the SPG personnel to allow the air-ambulance to take off first and waited for 30 minutes to pave way for the air ambulance to fly first," Congress leader and former MLA P C Vishunath said.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Kerala on a two-day visit this morning and spoke to people at relief camps, days after the deadliest deluge in the last 100 years left a trail of destruction and claimed 474 lives in rain-related incidents since May 29 when the monsoon set in over the state.