Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 04:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi leaves for Kailash Mansarovar yatra

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today left the national capital to undertake the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in accordance with a wish he expressed in April when his plane plunged hundreds of feet during the campaign for the Karnataka polls.

The pilgrimage, aimed at seeking the blessing of Lord Shiva for prosperity and success of the country and its people, will take about 12 days, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

He did not disclose the route map due to security reasons.

"Shiv bhakt Congress president Rahul Gandhi has left for undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, where he will take the 'parikarma' of Mount Kailash, the abode of Lord Shiva, and of Mansarovar lake. The yatra will take around 12 to 15 days, but the exact route cannot be disclosed due to security reasons," he said.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of trying to create "hurdles" in the yatra.

The arduous pilgrimage to Mt Kailash, which is considered the abode of Lord Shiva in Hindu mythology and is in the Tibetan Himalayas, is organised every year between June and September.

On April 26, the plane carrying Gandhi and some others from Delhi to Hubballi airport in Karnataka developed a technical problem and tilted heavily on the left side. The plane dipped steeply with violent shuddering, but soon recovered and landed safely.

Three days later, on April 29, Gandhi announced during a rally here that he wanted to undertake the pilgrimage.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 04:15 pm

