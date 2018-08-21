App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 10:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi leaves for 4-day visit to UK, Germany

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today left for a four-day tour of the United Kingdom and Germany, where he is likely to hold interactions with the Indian diaspora and meet foreign dignitaries.

According to sources, during the four-day visit as part of the party's NRI outreach programme, Gandhi is also likely to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In Germany, he will address two meetings in the German cities of Hamburg and Berlin.

In Hamburg, Gandhi will deliver a speech at Kampnagel Theater, Bucerius Summer School, while on August 23 the Congress chief will address the Indian Overseas Congress in Berlin.

He will thereafter visit the UK where he will address an event organised by the Indian Overseas Congress in collaboration with some local Indian-origin parliamentarians.

In September last year, Gandhi addressed students at the University of California, Berkeley on "India at 70".

In March this year, he addressed a gathering at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore and he also travelled to Malaysia.

He has also addressed the Indian diaspora in Bahrain, where he was invited by the King there.
