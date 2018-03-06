App
Mar 06, 2018 02:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi leads Congress MPs' protest in Parliament complex on PNB issue

The party also staged protests in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, disrupting proceedings in both the houses. Party leaders had also given adjournment motions to discuss the banking scams.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress MPs led by party chief Rahul Gandhi today staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex over the PNB fraud and demanded answers from the prime minister on the issue.

The party also staged protests in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, disrupting proceedings in both the houses. Party leaders had also given adjournment motions to discuss the banking scams.

The opposition party is demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in both the houses on how the banking scams happened under his charge.

They demanded that Modi "break his silence" and come clean on "bank loot involving designer jeweller Nirav Modi".

The Congress MPs raised the slogans "Desh ka chowkidaar kahan gaya? So gaya, so gaya" (Where is the country's watchman? He is asleep), in a swipe at the prime minister, who had claimed that he is the country's watchman and will not allow corruption.

The MPs were seen carrying placards alleging that the government was attempting to "save Nirav Modi". Members of some Left parties also joined them later.

They alleged that despite complaints being given to authorities and the PMO, the accused were "aided in their escape".

The ruling BJP has rejected the opposition's allegations, claiming that the scam started when the Congress was in power.

