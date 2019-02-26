Rahul Gandhi lauds IAF pilots for air strikes on Pakistan

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on February 26 lauded the pilots of the Indian Air Force after air strikes on Pakistan. "I salute the pilots of the IAF," he tweeted.

Gandhi also put out the Indian flag along with his tweet.



We salute the @IAF_MCC for their consistent & determined effort to keep Indians safe.

Jai Hind. https://t.co/RmfHQNlwH4

— Congress (@INCIndia) February 26, 2019

The Congress also tweeted, lauding the role of the Indian Air Force in keeping Indians safe with its consistent and determined effort.