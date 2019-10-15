App
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi knows results, so didn't come to Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

Addressing a rally for October 21 state elections in Purandar assembly constituency in Pune district, Fadnavis said there was no contest this time as the opposition was weak.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not turn up for campaigning in Maharashtra initially as he knew that his party was going to lose, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Tuesday.

"Rahul Gandhi also ignored the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana as he knows the result of these elections," he said.

Gandhi started campaigning in Maharashtra from Sunday.

If Vijay Shivtare, the Shiv Sena leader and BJP-Sena alliance's candidate from Purandar, wanted to increase his victory margin, he should ask the opposite side to arrange a rally of Rahul Gandhi, Fadnavis said in a dig at Congress leader.

The BJP-led government carried out better infrastructure development in Maharashtra than the past Congress and NCP regime, he said.

Due to Shivtare's efforts as minister, the Gunjawani pipeline project is being implemented successfully in the district, the chief minister said.

He also mentioned the international airport which is coming up in Punrandar, saying it will give a boost to agriculture export from the region.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 09:28 pm

