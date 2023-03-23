 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi in Surat ahead of delivery of verdict in 2019 defamation case

Mar 23, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Senior state Congress leaders, including GPCC president Jagdish Thakor, legislature party leader Amit Chavda, senior leader Arjun Modhwadia, AICC in-charge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma, were at Surat airport to receive Gandhi.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Surat in Gujarat on Thursday, where a court will deliver its verdict in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his "Modi surname" remarks.

A huge number of party functionaries assembled at various spots in the city as a show of strength and support for Gandhi, with posters extolling him as 'Sher-e-Hindustan' (lion of Hindustan) and placards declaring that the "Congress will not bow before the dictatorship of the BJP" on display.

The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.