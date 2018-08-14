App
Aug 14, 2018 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad Live: Close to 1000 Osmania University students to attend, say reports

Catch all the latest updates on Congress President Rahul Gandhi speaking at the Saroornagar stadium in Hyederabad today.

highlights

  • Aug 14, 02:55 PM (IST)

    Aug 14, 02:55 PM (IST)

    Close to 1000 students from Osmania University are expected to hear Gandhi speak at Saroornagar stadium.

  • Aug 14, 02:54 PM (IST)
  • Aug 14, 02:48 PM (IST)

    Aug 14, 02:48 PM (IST)

    Close to 1000 students from Osmania University are expected to hear Gandhi speak at Saroornagar stadium.

  • Aug 14, 02:47 PM (IST)

    According to a Times of India report, Gandhi was expected to speak at the Osmania University campus, but was deined permission.   

  • Aug 14, 02:46 PM (IST)

    Aug 14, 02:46 PM (IST)

    Catch all the latest updates on Congress President Rahul Gandhi speaking at the Saroornagar stadium in Hyederabad today.

