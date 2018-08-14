Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad Live: Close to 1000 Osmania University students to attend, say reports

Live now
Aug 14, 2018 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Close to 1000 students from Osmania University are expected to hear Gandhi speak at Saroornagar stadium.
Close to 1000 students from Osmania University are expected to hear Gandhi speak at Saroornagar stadium.
According to a Times of India report, Gandhi was expected to speak at the Osmania University campus, but was deined permission.
Close to 1000 students from Osmania University are expected to hear Gandhi speak at Saroornagar stadium.
Close to 1000 students from Osmania University are expected to hear Gandhi speak at Saroornagar stadium.
According to a Times of India report, Gandhi was expected to speak at the Osmania University campus, but was deined permission.
Catch all the latest updates on Congress President Rahul Gandhi speaking at the Saroornagar stadium in Hyederabad today.