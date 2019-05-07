App
Last Updated : May 07, 2019 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi holds road show in Dhanbad

This was the first time a national president of any political party held a road show in Dhanbad.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi May 7 held a road show in the coal town of Dhanbad in Jharkhand in support of party candidate Kirti Azad.

This was the first time a national president of any political party held a road show in Dhanbad.

Braving the scorching summer heat, thousands of people, including women, stood on both sides of the 1.5 km stretch between Matkuriya check post to Bank More Birsa Munda Chowk from 3 pm for a glimpse of the Congress leader. Though the road show programme was scheduled from 3.50 pm Gandhi arrived an hour late for the much-awaited programme.

He rode an open vehicle and waived at the people, who greeted him with slogans. Gandhi was accompanied Azad and Jharkhand state Congress Committee president Ajoy Kumar.

He, however, could not address the public at Birsa Chowk as scheduled due to paucity of time.

Azad is contesting from Dhanbad on a Congress ticket as per the seat sharing arrangement among the Mahagathbandhan (opposition) allies. He was a BJP MP from Darbhanga Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

Executive president of Dhanbad district Congress committee Ravindra Verma said Gandhi's road show was a success.

A party worker Prasant Kumar Dubey said Gandhi's programme has not only united all faction-ridden leaders but also enthused the Congress workers.
First Published on May 7, 2019 09:04 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #Dhanbad #General Elections 2019 #India #Jharkhand #Kirti Azad #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

