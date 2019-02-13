Rahul Gandhi holds key election preparedness meetings

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met heads of the party's frontal organisations and departments, as well as AICC secretaries, urging them to take the party's pro-poor message to the people. In the meeting with heads of party's frontal organisations and departments he stressed on inclusion of all sections of the society.

Gandhi asked the office-bearers to ensure greater participation of youth and women in leadership roles, a party statement said.

In his meeting with AICC secretaries, Rahul Gandhi received feed back on various issues relating to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He emphasised the need to take the pro-poor message of the party to the people.

Meanwhile, the Congress president appointed Ashok Kumar Kodavoor as president of Udupi DCC and K Manjunatha, president of the Kodagu DCC.