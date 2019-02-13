Present
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 10:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi holds key election preparedness meetings

Gandhi asked the office-bearers to ensure greater participation of youth and women in leadership roles, a party statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met heads of the party's frontal organisations and departments, as well as AICC secretaries, urging them to take the party's pro-poor message to the people. In the meeting with heads of party's frontal organisations and departments he stressed on inclusion of all sections of the society.

In his meeting with AICC secretaries, Rahul Gandhi received feed back on various issues relating to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He emphasised the need to take the pro-poor message of the party to the people.

Meanwhile, the Congress president appointed Ashok Kumar Kodavoor as president of Udupi DCC and K Manjunatha, president of the Kodagu DCC.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 10:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

