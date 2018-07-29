App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2018 06:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi hits out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitish over Bihar rapes

The Congress leader also posted a news report about the rape incident.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and referred to the rape of girls and women at a shelter home, saying it is a story of the one who assures and the one who vows to give good governance. "Story of ashwasan babu (the one who assures) and susashan babu (the one who vows good governance)... We have heard that the one elected (Modi) has merely given a slogan of beti bachao (save the girl child)," Rahul said in a tweet.

The 'beti bachao, beti padhao' (save the girl child, educate the girl child) is a slogan of the NDA government.

Nitish Kumar is often referred to as 'sushasan babu', for his good governance plank.

Congress and various other opposition parties have accused Modi of only making false promises and giving assurances which are never fulfilled.
