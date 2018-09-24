App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 02:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi has no facts, evidence against government over Rafale deal: Prakash Javadekar

The Congress has been attacking the Narendra Modi government over the Rafale issue, alleging corruption in the deal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar termed Rahul Gandhi as a "directionless leader" and said the Congress president has no facts no evidence against government over the Rafale deal. The Congress has been attacking the Narendra Modi government over the Rafale issue, alleging corruption in the deal.

"Rahul Gandhi is a directionless leader. Only allegations cannot make someone corrupt. Gandhi has no facts or evidence (in his allegations)," he told reporters on his arrival to the city Monday.

The HRD minister said there were evidences and proof when there were allegations (against former UPA government) over coal scam.

The minister also visited Motidungari Ganesh temple with health minister Kalicharan Saraf before attending higher education and human resource conclave.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 02:03 pm

tags #Congress #India #Politics #Prakash Javadekar #Rafale

