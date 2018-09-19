App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi forms key Congress committees in poll-bound Telangana

The assembly election in the southern state has been necessitated after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the assembly ahead of its tenure which was till May 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi appointed A Revanth Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar as working presidents of the Telangana unit of the party.

He also set up a 15-member core committee comprising all top party leaders in Telangana. The panel will take all key decisions ahead of the assembly election slated for later this year.

The assembly election in the southern state has been necessitated after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the assembly ahead of its tenure which was till May 2019.

Gandhi also appointed R C Khuntia, AICC in-charge of Telangana, as chairman of the coordination committee for the Telangana unit, with PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy as its convener, a statement from AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot said. The panel comprises 52 leaders from the state.

The party's 17-member campaign committee will have Mallu Bhatti Vkramarka Mallu, MLA, as its chairman, D K Aruna as its co-chairman and Sravan Dasoju as convener.

The Congress president also set up a 41-member Pradesh election committee with all senior leaders of the party in the state. It also has chiefs of various frontal organisations and departments as its special invitees, a party statement said.

The 35-member manifesto committee for Telangana Congress will have Damodar C Rajanarasimha as chairman, K Venkat Reddy as co-chairperson and Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud as its convener.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 08:54 pm

tags #Congress #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.