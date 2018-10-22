App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 08:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi demands Arun Jaitley's resignation over Mehul Choksi issue

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi alleged that Jaitley "sat on the file and allowed him (Choksi) to flee".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress President Rahul Gandhi demanded Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's resignation alleging that his daughter was "on the payroll" of Mehul Choksi, the prime accused in the multi-crore PNB fraud case.

Taking to Twitter, he alleged that Jaitley "sat on the file and allowed him (Choksi) to flee". The Congress chief claimed that the media had "blacked out" the story but the people of the country would not.

He gave an ICICI bank account number from which money was allegedly transferred to Jaitley's daughter.

"Arun Jaitliey's daughter was on the payroll of thief Mehul Choksi. Meanwhile her FM daddy sat on his file and allowed him to flee (sic).

"She received money.... "It's sad that media has blacked out this story. The people of India won't," he tweeted, using the hashtag 'ArunJaitlieMustResign'.

The Congress has alleged that Jaitley's daughter and son-in-law, both lawyers, allegedly received a retainership of Rs 24 lakh from Choksi.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 07:46 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

