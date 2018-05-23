Rahul Gandhi congratulates Kumaraswamy, Parameshwara

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today congratulated Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and said he was pleased to share the stage with the leaders of opposition parties at their swearing-in today. With the Congress making attempts to unite the entire opposition on one platform to defeat the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he took to Twitter using the hashtag "UnitedInVictory" to express his happiness over the getting together of various non-BJP parties at the event.

"My best wishes to HD Kumaraswamy and G Parameshwara as they begin their new innings as the CM and Deputy CM of Karnataka," he tweeted.

"It was a pleasure to meet and share the stage with leaders of opposition parties from all over India, at the swearing in," he said.