Rahul Gandhi condoles death of migrant labourers in Aurangabad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the death of 16 migrant labourers after being run over by a goods train in Aurangabad and said one should be ashamed of the treatment meted out to "nation builders".

Sixteen migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra on Friday morning.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said, "I am shocked at the news of the killing of labourers after being crushed under a goods train. We should be ashamed of the treatment being meted to our nation builders. My condolences to the families of those killed and I pray for the early recovery of the injured".

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also termed the incident as extremely sad and disturbing and demanded that adequate compensation be given to the families of those who died.

"During the nation-wide return of labourers, the incident that took place in Aurangabad is extremely sad and disturbing," she said.

In a tweet in Hindi, she said the lockdown has "destroyed" the lives of the poor.

"They have no means to make a living. All the families who suffered in this incident should get compensation and all possible help," she said.

The workers were returning to their home state Madhya Pradesh and due to exhaustion slept on the rail track, a police official said.

