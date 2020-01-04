Rahul Gandhi condemns mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi termed Friday attack reprehensible, and said the only known antidote to bigotry is love, mutual respect and understanding.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, January 4, condemned the mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, saying bigotry is a dangerous, age old poison that knows no borders.
Taking to Twitter, Gandhi termed Friday attack reprehensible, and said the only known antidote to bigotry is love, mutual respect and understanding.
"The attack on Nankana Sahab is reprehensible & must be condemned unequivocally. Bigotry is a dangerous, age old poison that knows no borders. Love + Mutual Respect + Understanding is its only known antidote," he said in a tweet.
A violent mob attacked the Nanakana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan Friday and pelted it with stones.Nankana Sahib is the birth place of first Sikhguru Guru Nanak Dev.